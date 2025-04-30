Huddled Group (LON:HUD) Shares Down 10.3% – What’s Next?

Huddled Group Plc (LON:HUD – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 10.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 3.50 ($0.05) and last traded at GBX 3.50 ($0.05). Approximately 1,463,996 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 97% from the average daily volume of 744,735 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3.90 ($0.05).

Huddled Group Trading Down 10.3 %

The company has a market cap of £11.06 million, a P/E ratio of -3.89 and a beta of 2.30. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 3.60 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 3.17.

About Huddled Group

We are dedicated to delivering exceptional value and efficiency in the ever-expanding realm of e-commerce.

Our mission is to launch and cultivate innovative, hyper-relevant businesses that not only meet the evolving needs of our customers but also maximise shareholder value.

Through strategic investments, continuous innovation, and a customer-centric approach; combined with a management team with a track-record of successfully launching, building and exiting businesses in the Technology, Media and Telecom sector we ensure that our businesses stay at the forefront of their respective industries, and not only meet the evolving needs of our customers but also maximise shareholder value.

