Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC Acquires Shares of 77,976 Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO)

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 77,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,921,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 35,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,331,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 128,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,811,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 20,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $756,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its stake in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Phillips Edison & Company Inc. alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on PECO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.83.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. stock opened at $34.95 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a PE ratio of 69.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.57. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.62 and a 52 week high of $40.12. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.90.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.02. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 2.40%. The company had revenue of $178.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.59 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be given a $0.1025 dividend. This represents a $1.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 15th. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.’s payout ratio is 215.79%.

About Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.

(Free Report)

Phillips Edison & Co, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and operation of shopping centers. It also offers an investment management business providing property management and advisory services. Its portfolio consists of well-occupied, grocery-anchored neighborhood and community shopping centers having a mix of national, regional, and local retailers offering necessity-based goods and services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips Edison & Company Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips Edison & Company Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.