Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Has $592,000 Stock Holdings in Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM – Free Report) by 16.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,044 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 433 shares during the quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Toyota Motor were worth $592,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Modus Advisors LLC bought a new position in Toyota Motor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its position in Toyota Motor by 113.3% during the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 160 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Roxbury Financial LLC bought a new position in Toyota Motor during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Toyota Motor during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its holdings in Toyota Motor by 800.0% in the 4th quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. 1.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on TM shares. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Toyota Motor in a research report on Monday, April 14th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Macquarie raised Toyota Motor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. CLSA lowered Toyota Motor from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Toyota Motor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Toyota Motor Stock Performance

NYSE TM opened at $195.38 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $263.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.07, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Toyota Motor Co. has a twelve month low of $155.00 and a twelve month high of $235.68. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $180.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $180.24.

Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $9.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.36 by $5.62. Toyota Motor had a return on equity of 14.00% and a net margin of 10.86%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Toyota Motor Co. will post 19.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Toyota Motor

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, Central and South America, Oceania, Africa, and the Middle East. It operates in Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments.

