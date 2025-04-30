Capital Analysts LLC Has $48,000 Stock Holdings in ProShares Bitcoin ETF (NYSEARCA:BITO)

Capital Analysts LLC grew its stake in ProShares Bitcoin ETF (NYSEARCA:BITO – Free Report) by 892.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,123 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,909 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in ProShares Bitcoin ETF were worth $48,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in ProShares Bitcoin ETF during the third quarter worth about $252,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of ProShares Bitcoin ETF by 2,930.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 25,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after acquiring an additional 24,348 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in ProShares Bitcoin ETF by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 27,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $628,000 after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management grew its holdings in ProShares Bitcoin ETF by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 13,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in ProShares Bitcoin ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $788,000.

BITO opened at $20.72 on Wednesday. ProShares Bitcoin ETF has a twelve month low of $16.11 and a twelve month high of $28.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.79.

The ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF (BITO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long bitcoin, short usd currency. The fund actively manages a portfolio of front-month CME bitcoin futures. BITO was launched on Oct 18, 2021 and is managed by ProShares.

