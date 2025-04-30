Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Has $571,000 Stake in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 40.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,493 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $571,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Lululemon Athletica by 95.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,848,613 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,854,160,000 after buying an additional 2,371,079 shares during the period. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the 4th quarter worth about $523,520,000. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the 4th quarter valued at about $370,062,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,397,588 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,681,682,000 after purchasing an additional 571,657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 34.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,163,484 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $827,338,000 after purchasing an additional 556,406 shares during the period. 85.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lululemon Athletica stock opened at $271.27 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $302.03 and its 200 day moving average is $338.37. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a one year low of $226.01 and a one year high of $423.32. The firm has a market cap of $32.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.31.

Lululemon Athletica ( NASDAQ:LULU Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 27th. The apparel retailer reported $6.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.85 by $0.29. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 17.05% and a return on equity of 42.16%. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.29 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 14.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LULU. UBS Group cut their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $376.00 to $335.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 28th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $380.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $424.00 to $353.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. BTIG Research decreased their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $470.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $375.00 to $315.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lululemon Athletica has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $370.38.

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

