Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 90.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,161,490 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 552,609 shares during the period. Amphenol accounts for 0.5% of Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $80,665,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Amphenol during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,378,794,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Amphenol by 36.8% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 58,911,813 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,091,426,000 after buying an additional 15,837,407 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Amphenol by 619.9% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,014,111 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $487,130,000 after buying an additional 6,039,845 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Amphenol by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 104,250,575 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $7,240,202,000 after buying an additional 2,643,752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Madison Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Amphenol in the 4th quarter valued at $157,749,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

Amphenol Price Performance

Shares of Amphenol stock opened at $75.90 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.97 billion, a PE ratio of 39.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $65.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.08. Amphenol Co. has a 12 month low of $54.77 and a 12 month high of $79.39.

Amphenol Announces Dividend

Amphenol ( NYSE:APH Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The electronics maker reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.20 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 25.67% and a net margin of 15.92%. Amphenol’s quarterly revenue was up 47.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Amphenol Co. will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 18th were issued a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 18th. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.04%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Amphenol from $73.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Amphenol from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price target (up from $78.00) on shares of Amphenol in a report on Thursday. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Amphenol from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, US Capital Advisors set a $85.00 price target on shares of Amphenol in a report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amphenol currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.58.

Amphenol Company Profile

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

