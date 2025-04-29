PDT Partners LLC Sells 4,202 Shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

PDT Partners LLC cut its holdings in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Free Report) by 19.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,290 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 4,202 shares during the quarter. PDT Partners LLC’s holdings in Insulet were worth $4,514,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Insulet by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 738,811 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $192,881,000 after buying an additional 125,710 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Insulet in the fourth quarter valued at about $371,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Insulet in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,288,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Insulet by 39.1% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 3,562 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $930,000 after buying an additional 1,001 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Syon Capital LLC boosted its stake in Insulet by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Syon Capital LLC now owns 1,114 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter.

PODD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Insulet from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Wolfe Research lowered Insulet from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Insulet from $304.00 to $324.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. StockNews.com lowered Insulet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Insulet from $310.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $292.06.

In related news, Director Wayne A.I. Frederick sold 1,825 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total transaction of $501,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $888,525. The trade was a 36.10 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Insulet stock opened at $259.52 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $259.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $262.09. Insulet Co. has a 12-month low of $160.19 and a 12-month high of $289.46. The company has a market capitalization of $18.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 3.68, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.15. Insulet had a net margin of 20.19% and a return on equity of 24.46%. The company had revenue of $597.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $582.02 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Insulet Co. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. The company's Omnipod platform includes the Omnipod 5 Automated Insulin Delivery System (Omnipod 5) which includes a proprietary AID algorithm embedded in the Pod that integrates with a third-party continuous glucose monitor to obtain glucose values through wireless bluetooth communication; Omnipod DASH that features a bluetooth enabled Pod that is controlled by a smartphone-like Personal Diabetes Manager with a color touch screen user interface; and Omnipod GO, a standalone, wearable, insulin delivery system that provides a fixed rate of continuous rapid-acting insulin for 72 hours.

