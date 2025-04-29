PDT Partners LLC Decreases Position in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG)

PDT Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG – Free Report) by 48.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,704 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 43,611 shares during the quarter. PDT Partners LLC’s holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro were worth $3,032,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SMG. Atala Financial Inc bought a new position in Scotts Miracle-Gro during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 77.3% in the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 516 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 68.3% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 621 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the period. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SMG opened at $53.73 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $56.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.04. The stock has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -111.94 and a beta of 1.96. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a 52 week low of $46.45 and a 52 week high of $93.90.

Scotts Miracle-Gro ( NYSE:SMG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The basic materials company reported ($0.89) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.23) by $0.34. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a negative net margin of 0.67% and a negative return on equity of 51.48%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.45) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 6th. Investors of record on Friday, May 23rd will be given a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 23rd. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.91%. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -550.00%.

In other news, Director Brian E. Sandoval sold 1,513 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.86, for a total transaction of $99,646.18. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $858,748.54. This represents a 10.40 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Hagedorn Partnership, L.P. sold 12,123 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.86, for a total value of $810,543.78. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,432,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $898,073,615.86. This trade represents a 0.09 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 159,937 shares of company stock valued at $11,379,275. Corporate insiders own 25.37% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on SMG shares. UBS Group cut their target price on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $77.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Truist Financial upgraded Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $72.00 to $69.00 in a report on Monday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $78.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.17.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells products for lawn, garden care, and indoor and hydroponic gardening in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. The company provides lawn care products, comprising lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, and other durable products, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products; and gardening and landscape products, which include water-soluble and continuous-release plant foods, potting mixes, garden soils, mulches and ground cover products, plant-related pest and disease control products, organic garden products, and live goods and seeding solutions.

