Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) Shares Bought by Soros Fund Management LLC

Soros Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Free Report) by 33.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 200,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Soros Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences were worth $27,300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $575,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 73.5% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 28,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,836,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 65.4% during the 4th quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. 92.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $150.00 price target (down from $185.00) on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Friday, March 7th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $154.00 to $137.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Wedbush dropped their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $157.00 to $147.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 7th. StockNews.com lowered Neurocrine Biosciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $138.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $160.90.

Shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock opened at $106.46 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.33. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $122.16. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $84.23 and a fifty-two week high of $157.98.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($0.62). Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 14.49% and a return on equity of 13.38%. Analysts anticipate that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Neurocrine Biosciences announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Friday, February 21st that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase up to 4.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, insider Ingrid Delaet sold 623 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.29, for a total transaction of $93,007.67. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $513,856.18. This represents a 15.33 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Julie Cooke sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.28, for a total value of $82,796.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,227,330.68. This represents a 3.58 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,801 shares of company stock worth $2,834,677 over the last 90 days. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, neuroendocrine, and neuropsychiatric disorders in the United States and internationally. The company’s products include INGREZZA for tardive dyskinesia and chorea associated with Huntington’s disease; ALKINDI for adrenal insufficiency; Efmody capsules for classic congenital adrenal hyperplasia; Orilissa tablets for endometriosis; and Oriahnn capsules to treat uterine fibroids.

