Paloma Partners Management Co Makes New $2.05 Million Investment in Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR)

Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 58,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,047,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Frontier Communications Parent by 39.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 99,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,553,000 after purchasing an additional 28,417 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Frontier Communications Parent by 0.8% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 45,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,588,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Frontier Communications Parent during the 4th quarter valued at $261,000. Wedmont Private Capital lifted its stake in shares of Frontier Communications Parent by 82.3% in the 4th quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 27,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $979,000 after purchasing an additional 12,590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in Frontier Communications Parent by 68.0% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP John Harrobin sold 36,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.01, for a total value of $1,296,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 76,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,755,593.23. This represents a 31.99 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Frontier Communications Parent Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of FYBR opened at $36.25 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.10 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.80 and a 52 week high of $39.21.

Frontier Communications Parent (NASDAQ:FYBR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. Frontier Communications Parent had a negative net margin of 5.42% and a negative return on equity of 6.25%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FYBR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Frontier Communications Parent in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Raymond James cut shares of Frontier Communications Parent from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, New Street Research cut shares of Frontier Communications Parent from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.07.

Frontier Communications Parent Profile

Frontier Communications Parent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides communication and technology services in the United States. It offers broadband, video, voice, and other value-added services. The company also provides data and Internet, including broadband networking services; data-based voice over internet protocol, unified communications, long-distance, and voice messaging services; video services under the Frontier TV brand; access services; hardware and network solutions; and packages of services.

