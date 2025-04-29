Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Shares Bought by PDT Partners LLC

PDT Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 45.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 45,350 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,100 shares during the period. Airbnb accounts for 0.5% of PDT Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. PDT Partners LLC’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $5,959,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Airbnb by 52.1% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,365,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,896,000 after buying an additional 809,964 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Airbnb by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,296,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,647,000 after purchasing an additional 331,607 shares during the last quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Airbnb by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. now owns 9,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management lifted its stake in shares of Airbnb by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 2,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Airbnb by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,909,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.76% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb Stock Performance

Shares of Airbnb stock opened at $123.30 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $124.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $131.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.85, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.15. Airbnb, Inc. has a 12 month low of $99.88 and a 12 month high of $165.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.69.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Airbnb ( NASDAQ:ABNB Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.12. Airbnb had a net margin of 23.85% and a return on equity of 32.29%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ABNB shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised Airbnb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $165.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price objective on Airbnb from $130.00 to $101.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Airbnb from $131.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Gordon Haskett upgraded Airbnb from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $143.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Baird R W upgraded Airbnb from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.06.

Insider Activity

In other Airbnb news, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 214,285 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.76, for a total value of $23,305,636.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,294,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,590,061.20. The trade was a 8.54 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.59, for a total transaction of $78,813.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 222,122 shares in the company, valued at $25,008,715.98. This represents a 0.31 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,998,146 shares of company stock valued at $272,401,900 in the last ninety days. 27.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Airbnb

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company’s marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

Featured Stories

