Canaccord Genuity Group Cuts Akoya Biosciences (NASDAQ:AKYA) Price Target to $1.80

Akoya Biosciences (NASDAQ:AKYA – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from $3.50 to $1.80 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 37.40% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on AKYA. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $1.80 target price (down previously from $3.50) on shares of Akoya Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Akoya Biosciences from $2.40 to $1.65 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.21.

AKYA opened at $1.31 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.21. Akoya Biosciences has a 1-year low of $1.01 and a 1-year high of $4.65. The stock has a market cap of $65.29 million, a PE ratio of -1.11 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.62.

Akoya Biosciences (NASDAQ:AKYA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.02). Akoya Biosciences had a negative net margin of 66.77% and a negative return on equity of 162.99%. The company had revenue of $21.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.34 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Akoya Biosciences will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Akoya Biosciences by 131.7% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 74,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 42,204 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Akoya Biosciences by 404.1% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 54,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 43,920 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Akoya Biosciences by 39.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 29,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 8,258 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Akoya Biosciences by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 250,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,000 after buying an additional 39,799 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in Akoya Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors own 79.42% of the company’s stock.

Akoya Biosciences, Inc, a life sciences technology company, provides spatial biology solutions focused on transforming discovery and clinical research in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers PhenoCycler instrument, a compact bench-top fluidics system that integrates with a companion microscope to automate image acquisition; and PhenoImager platform that enables researchers to visualize, analyze, quantify, and phenotype cells in situ, in fresh frozen or FFPE tissue sections, and tissue microarrays utilizing an automated and high-throughput workflow.

