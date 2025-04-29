Apollo Silver Corp. (OTCMKTS:APGOF) Short Interest Up 293.4% in April

Apollo Silver Corp. (OTCMKTS:APGOF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,000 shares, an increase of 293.4% from the March 31st total of 6,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 644,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Apollo Silver Trading Up 4.3 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:APGOF opened at $0.25 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.21 and its 200 day moving average is $0.18. Apollo Silver has a twelve month low of $0.10 and a twelve month high of $0.29.

About Apollo Silver

Apollo Silver Corp. engages in the exploration and development of silver properties in the United States. The company holds interests in the Waterloo property that includes 27 fee simple land parcels covering an area of 1,350 acres and 21 unpatented lode mining claims covering an area of 418 acres; and the Langtry property that consist of 20 patented claims covering an area of 413 acres and 38 unpatented lode mining claims covering an area of 765 acres located in the Mojave Desert of San Bernardino county, California.

