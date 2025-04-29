Arch Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ARTH) Short Interest Update

Arch Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ARTH – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,600 shares, a decrease of 55.7% from the March 31st total of 14,900 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.
Arch Therapeutics Price Performance
The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.20 and a 200 day moving average of $0.23. Arch Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.16 and a 1-year high of $1.57.
About Arch Therapeutics
