EVE (EVEX) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

EVE (NYSE:EVEX – Get Free Report) will likely be announcing its Q1 2025 earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.13) per share for the quarter.

EVE (NYSE:EVEX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.01. On average, analysts expect EVE to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

EVE Trading Up 1.9 %

EVE stock opened at $3.72 on Tuesday. EVE has a 52 week low of $2.33 and a 52 week high of $6.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 5.21 and a current ratio of 5.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of -7.75 and a beta of 0.55. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.04.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on EVEX shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of EVE in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of EVE in a research report on Friday, March 14th.

About EVE

Eve Holding, Inc is a special purpose acquisition company focused on the aviation sector. The company was founded on 7th August, 2020 and is headquartered in Melbourne, FL.

