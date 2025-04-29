ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR) Now Covered by Analysts at Evercore ISI

Equities researchers at Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $5.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Evercore ISI’s target price indicates a potential upside of 224.68% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of ProQR Therapeutics in a report on Friday, March 14th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of ProQR Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Citigroup raised shares of ProQR Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price objective on ProQR Therapeutics from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $8.86.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRQR opened at $1.54 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $162.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.81 and a beta of 0.25. ProQR Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.07 and a 12 month high of $4.62. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.50.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ballentine Partners LLC bought a new position in ProQR Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in shares of ProQR Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $330,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ProQR Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $260,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in ProQR Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, Platinum Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in ProQR Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $4,076,000. 32.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ProQR Therapeutics N.V., a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel therapeutic medicines. The company's products pipeline includes AX-0810 for cholestatic diseases targeting Na-taurocholate cotransporting polypeptide (NTCP); and AX-1412 for cardiovascular diseases (CVDs) targeting Beta-1,4-galactosyltransferase 1 (B4GALT1).

