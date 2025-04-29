American Lithium Minerals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMLM) Short Interest Up 170.0% in April

American Lithium Minerals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMLM – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a growth of 170.0% from the March 31st total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 131,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

American Lithium Minerals Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:AMLM opened at $0.04 on Tuesday. American Lithium Minerals has a 12 month low of $0.01 and a 12 month high of $0.05. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.03.

American Lithium Minerals Company Profile

American Lithium Minerals, Inc, engages in mineral exploration for lithium and rare earth minerals in the United States. The company's properties include Stonewall Flat Lithium project that covers an area of approximately 1,250 acres on Stonewall Playa in Nevada's Lida Valley Basin; and Kingman Rare Earth project comprising two individual properties, which include Kingman Feldspar Mine and the Mineral X property.

