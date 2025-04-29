American Lithium Minerals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMLM) Short Interest Up 170.0% in April

American Lithium Minerals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMLM – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a growth of 170.0% from the March 31st total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 131,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.
American Lithium Minerals Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:AMLM opened at $0.04 on Tuesday. American Lithium Minerals has a 12 month low of $0.01 and a 12 month high of $0.05. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.03.
American Lithium Minerals Company Profile
