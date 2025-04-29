Allied Resources, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALOD) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Allied Resources, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALOD – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, an increase of 66.7% from the March 31st total of 300 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.0 days.

Allied Resources Stock Performance

Shares of ALOD stock opened at $0.09 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.11 and a 200-day moving average of $0.13. Allied Resources has a 52-week low of $0.09 and a 52-week high of $0.20. The stock has a market cap of $480,505.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.13 and a beta of 0.37.

Allied Resources (OTCMKTS:ALOD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 14th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.03 million for the quarter. Allied Resources had a negative net margin of 145.27% and a negative return on equity of 10.45%.

About Allied Resources

Allied Resources, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas producer, engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of oil and gas in the United States. It owns varying interests in a total of 145 wells situated on acreage of approximately 3,400 acres in Ritchie and Calhoun counties, West Virginia; and 10 wells situated on acreage of approximately 2,510 acres in Goliad, Edwards, and Jackson counties, Texas.

