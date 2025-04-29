Paloma Partners Management Co Sells 2,783 Shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG)

Paloma Partners Management Co cut its holdings in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG – Free Report) by 60.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,817 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 2,783 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $390,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Cheniere Energy by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 5,681,846 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,220,858,000 after acquiring an additional 243,418 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Cheniere Energy by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,126,512 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $886,664,000 after acquiring an additional 379,142 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Cheniere Energy by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,237,303 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $695,599,000 after acquiring an additional 450,031 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Cheniere Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $629,197,000. Finally, Amundi increased its stake in Cheniere Energy by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 2,696,002 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $606,907,000 after acquiring an additional 448,189 shares during the period. 87.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE LNG opened at $237.71 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $222.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $217.02. The company has a market cap of $52.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.70 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $153.03 and a 12-month high of $257.65.

Cheniere Energy ( NYSE:LNG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The energy company reported $4.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by $1.59. Cheniere Energy had a net margin of 20.71% and a return on equity of 37.19%. The company had revenue of $4.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.44 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 11.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Cheniere Energy news, Director G Andrea Botta sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.51, for a total transaction of $1,975,590.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,448,852.34. This represents a 20.96 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Cheniere Energy from $255.00 to $247.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. StockNews.com raised Cheniere Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $242.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $202.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $277.00 target price on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $249.08.

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Sabine Pass LNG Terminal with several interstate and intrastate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

