TOMS Capital Investment Management LP Has $103.65 Million Stake in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

TOMS Capital Investment Management LP reduced its stake in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 21.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,492,400 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 409,273 shares during the quarter. Amphenol comprises approximately 3.8% of TOMS Capital Investment Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. TOMS Capital Investment Management LP’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $103,647,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. 11 Capital Partners LP grew its stake in Amphenol by 40.6% during the 4th quarter. 11 Capital Partners LP now owns 205,993 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $14,306,000 after buying an additional 59,462 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Amphenol by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 31,412 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,185,000 after purchasing an additional 3,566 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Amphenol by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,065,802 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $907,420,000 after purchasing an additional 1,689,632 shares in the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. grew its stake in shares of Amphenol by 162.8% in the fourth quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 4,281 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 2,652 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Amphenol by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 31,331 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,484 shares in the last quarter. 97.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Amphenol Stock Performance

Shares of APH opened at $75.90 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $65.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.08. Amphenol Co. has a 52 week low of $54.77 and a 52 week high of $79.39. The company has a market capitalization of $91.97 billion, a PE ratio of 39.63, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.37.

Amphenol Dividend Announcement

Amphenol ( NYSE:APH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The electronics maker reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.11. Amphenol had a net margin of 15.92% and a return on equity of 25.67%. The firm had revenue of $4.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 47.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Amphenol Co. will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th were given a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 18th. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is 32.04%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on APH. Bank of America increased their price target on Amphenol from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Amphenol from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Amphenol from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Amphenol from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.58.

Amphenol Profile

(Free Report)

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

