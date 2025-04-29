Repare Therapeutics (RPTX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Repare Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RPTX – Get Free Report) is expected to be posting its Q1 2025 quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 6th. Analysts expect Repare Therapeutics to post earnings of ($0.65) per share for the quarter.

Repare Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RPTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.77) by $0.10. Repare Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 99.76% and a negative return on equity of 40.87%. On average, analysts expect Repare Therapeutics to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Repare Therapeutics Trading Up 8.8 %

Shares of RPTX opened at $1.36 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.86. Repare Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.89 and a 12-month high of $4.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.81 million, a P/E ratio of -0.68 and a beta of 0.91.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on RPTX. Bloom Burton cut shares of Repare Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Repare Therapeutics from $10.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 7th.

Repare Therapeutics Company Profile

Repare Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, engages in the discovery and development of therapeutics by using its synthetic lethality approach in Canada and the United States. It uses its SNIPRx, a proprietary, genome-wide, and CRISPR-enabled platform, to discover, validate, and build a pipeline of SL-based therapeutics that focuses on genomic instability, including DNA damage repair.

