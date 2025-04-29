Talen Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:TLN) Shares Sold by Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc.

Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Talen Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:TLN – Free Report) by 6.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the period. Talen Energy makes up approximately 2.2% of Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc. owned 0.15% of Talen Energy worth $15,231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TLN. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Talen Energy by 170.6% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 184 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in shares of Talen Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Talen Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Talen Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Whipplewood Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Talen Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. 0.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TLN has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Talen Energy in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $243.00 price target for the company. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Talen Energy from $275.00 to $259.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 11th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Talen Energy in a report on Monday, February 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $253.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Talen Energy in a research note on Friday, February 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets set a $200.00 price target on shares of Talen Energy in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $240.18.

Talen Energy Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of TLN stock opened at $213.43 on Tuesday. Talen Energy Corporation has a 1-year low of $98.50 and a 1-year high of $258.03. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $201.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $204.70. The firm has a market cap of $9.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.43, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 4.10 and a quick ratio of 3.37.

Talen Energy Company Profile

Talen Energy Corporation is a U.S.-based energy and power generation company. The Company owns or controls approximately 16,000 megawatts of capacity in wholesale power markets, principally in the Northeast, Mid-Atlantic and Southwest regions of the United States. The Company generates and sells electricity, capacity and related products from power plants that use fuel sources, such as nuclear, natural gas and coal.

