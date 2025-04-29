Porvair plc (LON:PRV) Declares Dividend of GBX 4.20

Porvair plc (LON:PRV – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, February 10th, DividendData.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 1st will be paid a dividend of GBX 4.20 ($0.06) per share on Wednesday, June 4th. This represents a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 1st. This is a 100.0% increase from Porvair’s previous dividend of $2.10. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of LON PRV opened at GBX 727.17 ($9.77) on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 692.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 683.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.67, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Porvair has a 1-year low of GBX 599 ($8.05) and a 1-year high of GBX 768 ($10.32). The stock has a market capitalization of £332.72 million, a P/E ratio of 21.56 and a beta of 0.76.

Porvair (LON:PRV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The company reported GBX 38.60 ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter. Porvair had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 8.57%. As a group, research analysts expect that Porvair will post 39.0358613 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Ben Stocks sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 716 ($9.62), for a total transaction of £501,200 ($673,384.39). 21.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Porvair in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th.

Porvair plc engages in the filtration, laboratory, and environmental technology business. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Laboratory, and Metal Melt Quality. The Aerospace & Industrial segment designs and manufactures a range of specialist filtration equipment for aerospace, energy, and industrial applications.

