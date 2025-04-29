Inchcape plc (LON:INCH) Announces Dividend Increase – GBX 17.20 Per Share

Inchcape plc (LON:INCH – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, March 4th, DividendData.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 1st will be given a dividend of GBX 17.20 ($0.23) per share on Monday, June 16th. This represents a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 1st. This is a 52.2% increase from Inchcape’s previous dividend of $11.30. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Inchcape Stock Performance
INCH opened at GBX 665 ($8.93) on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 689.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 720.82. The company has a market capitalization of £2.61 billion, a PE ratio of 10.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.19. Inchcape has a 1 year low of GBX 575 ($7.73) and a 1 year high of GBX 874 ($11.74). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 206.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.51.
Inchcape (LON:INCH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 4th. The company reported GBX 71.30 ($0.96) earnings per share for the quarter. Inchcape had a return on equity of 17.60% and a net margin of 2.45%. Research analysts expect that Inchcape will post 85.9639233 EPS for the current year.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Insider Activity
In other Inchcape news, insider Duncan Tait bought 6,948 shares of Inchcape stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 716 ($9.62) per share, with a total value of £49,747.68 ($66,838.21). 14.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
About Inchcape
Inchcape is the leading global automotive distributor, with operations across six continents. By combining our in-market expertise with our unique technology and advanced data analytics, we create innovative customer experiences that deliver outstanding performance for our partners – building stronger automotive brands and creating sustainable growth.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Inchcape
- Stock Average Calculator
- T-Mobile US: The Un-Carrier Is an Indisputable Buy on the Dip
- How Can Retail Investors Trade the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX)?
- 3M Stock: 4 Compelling Reasons to Buy, 1 Big Reason to Pass
- The Risks of Owning Bonds
- Kroger: This Must-Own Staples Stock Thrives in Every Market
Receive News & Ratings for Inchcape Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inchcape and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.