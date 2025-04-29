Inchcape plc (LON:INCH) Announces Dividend Increase – GBX 17.20 Per Share

Inchcape plc (LON:INCH – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, March 4th, DividendData.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 1st will be given a dividend of GBX 17.20 ($0.23) per share on Monday, June 16th. This represents a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 1st. This is a 52.2% increase from Inchcape’s previous dividend of $11.30. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

INCH opened at GBX 665 ($8.93) on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 689.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 720.82. The company has a market capitalization of £2.61 billion, a PE ratio of 10.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.19. Inchcape has a 1 year low of GBX 575 ($7.73) and a 1 year high of GBX 874 ($11.74). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 206.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

Inchcape (LON:INCH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 4th. The company reported GBX 71.30 ($0.96) earnings per share for the quarter. Inchcape had a return on equity of 17.60% and a net margin of 2.45%. Research analysts expect that Inchcape will post 85.9639233 EPS for the current year.

INCH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Inchcape to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Citigroup boosted their price target on Inchcape from GBX 1,113 ($14.95) to GBX 1,194 ($16.04) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 6th.

In other Inchcape news, insider Duncan Tait bought 6,948 shares of Inchcape stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 716 ($9.62) per share, with a total value of £49,747.68 ($66,838.21). 14.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Inchcape is the leading global automotive distributor, with operations across six continents. By combining our in-market expertise with our unique technology and advanced data analytics, we create innovative customer experiences that deliver outstanding performance for our partners – building stronger automotive brands and creating sustainable growth.

