BMO US Put Write ETF (TSE:ZPW) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.13

BMO US Put Write ETF (TSE:ZPW – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 29th, TickerTech Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.125 per share on Friday, May 2nd. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 29th.

ZPW stock opened at C$15.10 on Tuesday. BMO US Put Write ETF has a 12 month low of C$14.15 and a 12 month high of C$16.87. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$15.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$16.07.

BMO US Put Write ETF writes put options on the equity securities of U.S. companies in a variety of sectors. See Investment Objectives Investment Objectives of the Non Index BMO ETFs BMO US Put Write ETF. The fund invests primarily in a portfolio of put options on US large capitalization equity securities to generate income.

