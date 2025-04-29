Centrica plc (OTCMKTS:CPYYY) Increases Dividend to $0.14 Per Share

Centrica plc (OTCMKTS:CPYYY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, April 29th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.1402 per share by the utilities provider on Monday, June 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 2nd. This is a 102.8% increase from Centrica’s previous dividend of $0.07.

Centrica Price Performance

Shares of Centrica stock opened at $8.45 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Centrica has a one year low of $5.80 and a one year high of $8.57.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Barclays lowered shares of Centrica from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

About Centrica

Centrica plc operates as an integrated energy company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Scandinavia, North America, and internationally. The company operates through British Gas Services & Solutions, British Gas Energy, Centrica Business Solutions, Bord Gáis Energy, Centrica Energy, and Upstream segments.

