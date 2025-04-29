China Shineway Pharmaceutical Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CSWYY) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.92 Per Share

China Shineway Pharmaceutical Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CSWYY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, April 29th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 5th will be given a dividend of 0.9211 per share on Wednesday, June 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 2nd. This is a 257.3% increase from China Shineway Pharmaceutical Group’s previous dividend of $0.26.
China Shineway Pharmaceutical Group Price Performance
CSWYY stock opened at C$18.22 on Tuesday. China Shineway Pharmaceutical Group has a twelve month low of C$18.53 and a twelve month high of C$18.53. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$18.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$18.44.
China Shineway Pharmaceutical Group Company Profile
