China Shineway Pharmaceutical Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CSWYY) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.92 Per Share

China Shineway Pharmaceutical Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CSWYY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, April 29th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 5th will be given a dividend of 0.9211 per share on Wednesday, June 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 2nd. This is a 257.3% increase from China Shineway Pharmaceutical Group’s previous dividend of $0.26.

China Shineway Pharmaceutical Group Price Performance

CSWYY stock opened at C$18.22 on Tuesday. China Shineway Pharmaceutical Group has a twelve month low of C$18.53 and a twelve month high of C$18.53. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$18.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$18.44.

China Shineway Pharmaceutical Group Company Profile

China Shineway Pharmaceutical Group Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and trade of chinese medicines in the People's Republic of China and Hong Kong. The company offers chinese medicines in the form of injection, soft capsules, and granules; tablets, pills, oral liquid, and powder; and traditional chinese medicine granules in various therapeutic areas, including respiratory system disease, nervous system, digestive system disease, cardiovascular and cerebrovascular, orthopedics, pediatrics, and other areas, as well as medication for strengthening the body.

