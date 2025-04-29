Genuit Group plc (LON:GEN) Raises Dividend to GBX 8.40 Per Share

Genuit Group plc (LON:GEN – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, March 11th, DividendData.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 1st will be paid a dividend of GBX 8.40 ($0.11) per share on Wednesday, June 4th. This represents a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 1st. This is a 104.9% increase from Genuit Group’s previous dividend of $4.10. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

LON GEN opened at GBX 375 ($5.04) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.10. The firm has a market capitalization of £930.11 million, a P/E ratio of 39.34, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 357.24 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 391.31. Genuit Group has a 52 week low of GBX 301 ($4.04) and a 52 week high of GBX 518 ($6.96).

Genuit Group (LON:GEN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 11th. The company reported GBX 24.30 ($0.33) EPS for the quarter. Genuit Group had a return on equity of 3.74% and a net margin of 4.26%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Genuit Group will post 27.6836158 earnings per share for the current year.

Genuit Group plc is the UK’s largest provider of sustainable water, climate and ventilation products for the built environment. Genuit’s solutions allow customers to mitigate and adapt to the effects of climate change and meet evolving sustainability regulations and targets.

The Group is divided into three Business Units, each of which addresses specific challenges in the built environment:

– Climate Management Solutions – Addressing the drivers for low carbon heating and cooling, and clean and healthy air ventilation.

