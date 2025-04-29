Cognition Therapeutics (CGTX) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Cognition Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CGTX – Get Free Report) is projected to post its Q1 2025 quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 6th. Analysts expect Cognition Therapeutics to post earnings of ($0.12) per share for the quarter.

Cognition Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CGTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 20th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.01). During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.27) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Cognition Therapeutics to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Cognition Therapeutics Stock Down 4.9 %

NASDAQ:CGTX opened at $0.42 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.53. Cognition Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.31 and a twelve month high of $2.95. The stock has a market cap of $25.81 million, a P/E ratio of -0.43 and a beta of 1.01.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on Cognition Therapeutics from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 24th. Chardan Capital decreased their price objective on Cognition Therapeutics from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 21st. Finally, Brookline Capital Management raised Cognition Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.13.

About Cognition Therapeutics

Cognition Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule therapeutics targeting age-related degenerative diseases and disorders of the central nervous system and retina. Its lead product candidate is CT1812, an orally delivered molecule modulator designed to penetrate the blood-brain barrier and bind selectively to the S2R complex, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease, as well as geographic atrophy secondary to dry age-related macular degeneration and synucleinopathies, such as dementia with Lewy bodies.

Featured Stories

