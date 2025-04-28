Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Bank of America

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday,Briefing.com Automated Import reports. They currently have a $251.00 target price on the transportation company’s stock. Bank of America‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 2.18% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on SAIA. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Saia from $535.00 to $475.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. TD Cowen increased their price target on Saia from $456.00 to $478.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Saia from $510.00 to $400.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Saia from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Saia from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $455.00 to $285.00 in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Saia currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $462.00.

NASDAQ:SAIA opened at $245.64 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $6.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.16, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.99. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $362.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $449.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Saia has a 12-month low of $229.21 and a 12-month high of $624.55.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by ($0.91). Saia had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 16.63%. The company had revenue of $787.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $806.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.38 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Saia will post 15.46 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Patrick D. Sugar sold 799 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $493.74, for a total value of $394,498.26. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,260,482.46. The trade was a 8.47 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Kelly W. Benton sold 460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $230,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,143,500. This trade represents a 9.69 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,493 shares of company stock worth $4,646,181 over the last quarter. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SAIA. Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Saia in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Saia by 172.7% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 60 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Saia by 127.0% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 84 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Atala Financial Inc acquired a new position in Saia during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in Saia by 291.7% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 94 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter.

Saia, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. It also offers other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services.

