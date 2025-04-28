Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HOM.U) to Issue $0.05 Monthly Dividend

Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HOM.U – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 30th, TickerTech Dividends reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0467 per share on Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 30th.

Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust stock opened at C$12.47 on Monday. Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of C$10.60 and a fifty-two week high of C$14.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 161.52, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.12. The company has a market capitalization of C$416.25 million, a P/E ratio of -2.13 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$12.44 and a 200 day moving average of C$12.49.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HOM.U has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.00 to C$15.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 7th. National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust from C$13.50 to C$14.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$15.10.

Insider Activity

In other Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust news, Director Graham David Senst bought 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$18.03 per share, for a total transaction of C$28,846.08. Insiders own 13.69% of the company’s stock.

About Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust

BSR Real Estate Investment Trust is an internally managed, unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT owns a portfolio of multifamily garden-style residential properties located in attractive primary and secondary markets in the Sunbelt region of the United States.

