Best Video Game Stocks To Watch Today – April 27th

Walmart, Target, and Take-Two Interactive Software are the three Video Game stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Error: Response status code does not indicate success: 429 (Too Many Requests). These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Video Game stocks within the last several days.
Walmart (WMT)
Walmart Inc. engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.
WMT traded down $0.82 during trading on Friday, hitting $95.02. 15,311,845 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,830,103. Walmart has a 1 year low of $58.58 and a 1 year high of $105.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $90.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.83. The firm has a market cap of $761.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.
Read Our Latest Research Report on WMT
Target (TGT)
Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.
Shares of NYSE:TGT traded up $1.40 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $96.71. 5,270,945 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,714,502. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $105.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $127.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.94. Target has a twelve month low of $87.35 and a twelve month high of $167.40. The company has a market cap of $44.06 billion, a PE ratio of 10.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.28.
Read Our Latest Research Report on TGT
Take-Two Interactive Software (TTWO)
Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, LA Noire, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names, as well as other franchises.
NASDAQ:TTWO traded up $2.69 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $225.38. The company had a trading volume of 1,533,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,645,521. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $209.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $191.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.57, a PEG ratio of 6.83 and a beta of 1.01. Take-Two Interactive Software has a 1 year low of $135.24 and a 1 year high of $225.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.
Read Our Latest Research Report on TTWO
Recommended Stories
- MarketBeat’s Top Five Stocks to Own in April 2025
- Texas Instruments: Earnings Beat, Upbeat Guidance Fuel Recovery
- O’Reilly Automotive: An Anytime Buy for Buy-and-Hold Investors
- Chipotle Mexican Grill Serves Smoking Hot Entry Point in Q2
- Markets Think Robinhood Earnings Could Send the Stock Up
- Churchill Downs Stock: Could Tariff Fears Dampen Derby Gains?