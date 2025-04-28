Best Video Game Stocks To Watch Today – April 27th

Walmart, Target, and Take-Two Interactive Software are the three Video Game stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Error: Response status code does not indicate success: 429 (Too Many Requests). These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Video Game stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

Walmart (WMT)

Walmart Inc. engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

WMT traded down $0.82 during trading on Friday, hitting $95.02. 15,311,845 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,830,103. Walmart has a 1 year low of $58.58 and a 1 year high of $105.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $90.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.83. The firm has a market cap of $761.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Read Our Latest Research Report on WMT

Target (TGT)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

Shares of NYSE:TGT traded up $1.40 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $96.71. 5,270,945 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,714,502. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $105.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $127.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.94. Target has a twelve month low of $87.35 and a twelve month high of $167.40. The company has a market cap of $44.06 billion, a PE ratio of 10.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.28.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TGT

Take-Two Interactive Software (TTWO)

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, LA Noire, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names, as well as other franchises.

NASDAQ:TTWO traded up $2.69 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $225.38. The company had a trading volume of 1,533,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,645,521. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $209.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $191.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.57, a PEG ratio of 6.83 and a beta of 1.01. Take-Two Interactive Software has a 1 year low of $135.24 and a 1 year high of $225.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TTWO

Recommended Stories