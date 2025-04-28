Short Interest in PCCW Limited (OTCMKTS:PCCWY) Declines By 90.0%

PCCW Limited (OTCMKTS:PCCWY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decrease of 90.0% from the March 31st total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
PCCW Stock Down 1.8 %
Shares of PCCWY stock opened at $6.31 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.88. PCCW has a 1 year low of $4.67 and a 1 year high of $6.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.81.
About PCCW
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than PCCW
- Investing in Travel Stocks Benefits
- The Bear Market Has Only Just Started – Here’s Why
- How to invest in marijuana stocks in 7 steps
- These 3 ETFs Let You Hold Real Gold Without the Vault
- What Are Dividend Champions? How to Invest in the Champions
- Why Institutions Are Buying Super Micro Computer Stock Again
Receive News & Ratings for PCCW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PCCW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.