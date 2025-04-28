Short Interest in PCCW Limited (OTCMKTS:PCCWY) Declines By 90.0%

PCCW Limited (OTCMKTS:PCCWY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decrease of 90.0% from the March 31st total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

PCCW Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of PCCWY stock opened at $6.31 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.88. PCCW has a 1 year low of $4.67 and a 1 year high of $6.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.81.

About PCCW

PCCW Limited provides telecommunications and related services in Hong Kong, Mainland and other parts of China, Singapore, and internationally. The company's services include local telephony, local data and broadband, mobile, enterprise solutions, international telecommunications, and satellite-based and network-based telecommunications services; outsourcing, consulting, and contact center services; and technical consulting and engineering services.

