Short Interest in BAB, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BABB) Expands By 900.0%

BAB, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BABB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a growth of 900.0% from the March 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 18,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

BAB Price Performance

BABB stock opened at $0.81 on Monday. BAB has a 52-week low of $0.71 and a 52-week high of $1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.50 and a beta of -0.01. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.83.

BAB (OTCMKTS:BABB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 2nd. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.76 million during the quarter. BAB had a net margin of 14.84% and a return on equity of 16.39%.

BAB Cuts Dividend

BAB Company Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 14th. Investors of record on Monday, March 24th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.94%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 24th. BAB’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.14%.

BAB, Inc franchises and licenses bagel and muffin retail units under the Big Apple Bagels (BAB), My Favorite Muffin (MFM), and SweetDuet (SD) trade names in the United States. It's BAB franchised brand includes daily baked bagels, flavored cream cheeses, premium coffees, gourmet bagel sandwiches, and other related products; and MFM brand comprises various freshly baked muffins and coffees, as well as units operating as My Favorite Muffin Your All Day Bakery Café features specialty bagel sandwiches and related products.

