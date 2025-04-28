Barclays Lowers Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) Price Target to $15.00

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Barclays from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 14.36% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on AVTR. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 target price (down previously from $26.00) on shares of Avantor in a report on Monday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley set a $15.00 target price on Avantor and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Avantor from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 10th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $25.00 target price (down previously from $29.00) on shares of Avantor in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Avantor from $21.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Avantor currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.32.

Shares of AVTR stock opened at $13.12 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.02 and a 200-day moving average of $19.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $8.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.55, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.24. Avantor has a 12-month low of $12.20 and a 12-month high of $28.00.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 25th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23. Avantor had a net margin of 10.49% and a return on equity of 12.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Avantor will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Steven W. Eck sold 4,907 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.53, for a total value of $86,019.71. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 40,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $711,788.12. This represents a 10.78 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP James Bramwell sold 3,758 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.53, for a total transaction of $65,877.74. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 87,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,531,753.87. This trade represents a 4.12 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AVTR. Dodge & Cox increased its stake in shares of Avantor by 44.9% in the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 99,145,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,089,001,000 after purchasing an additional 30,727,673 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Avantor by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 63,969,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,347,843,000 after buying an additional 1,211,418 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its holdings in Avantor by 41.4% in the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 30,528,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,227,000 after buying an additional 8,936,879 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in Avantor by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 21,037,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,251,000 after acquiring an additional 112,644 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of Avantor by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 18,136,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,131,000 after acquiring an additional 443,501 shares in the last quarter. 95.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Avantor, Inc engages in the provision of mission-critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, clinical trial kits, peristaltic pumps, and fluid handling tips.

