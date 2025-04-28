Cardinal Energy Ltd. (CJ) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06 on May 15th

Cardinal Energy Ltd. (TSE:CJ – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 30th, TickerTech Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 15th will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share on Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.73%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 30th.

Cardinal Energy Stock Performance

TSE:CJ opened at C$6.14 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$6.11 and its 200 day moving average is C$6.35. The firm has a market cap of C$980.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.49, a PEG ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 2.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.05, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.50. Cardinal Energy has a 52-week low of C$4.64 and a 52-week high of C$7.38.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CJ shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Cardinal Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from C$7.00 to C$7.50 in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. CIBC reduced their target price on Cardinal Energy from C$8.00 to C$7.00 in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Atb Cap Markets cut Cardinal Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Cardinal Energy from C$7.00 to C$7.50 in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th.

Insider Activity at Cardinal Energy

In other Cardinal Energy news, Director John Albert Brussa purchased 30,000 shares of Cardinal Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$5.42 per share, for a total transaction of C$162,600.00. Also, Director M. Scott Ratushny bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$5.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$50,000.00. 23.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Cardinal Energy

Cardinal Energy Ltd is an oil-focused Canadian company. The company’s principal business activity is the acquisition, exploration, and production of petroleum and natural gas in the provinces of Alberta and Saskatchewan.

