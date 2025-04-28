Bellwether Advisors LLC Has $5.89 Million Holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Bellwether Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 94,455 shares of the company’s stock after selling 268 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF makes up 1.1% of Bellwether Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Bellwether Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $5,885,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,218,143,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 8,217.1% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 5,997,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,735,000 after purchasing an additional 5,925,879 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 45,753,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,850,899,000 after buying an additional 4,402,710 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 51,986,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,239,300,000 after buying an additional 3,773,422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 51,247,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,193,261,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500,023 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $56.59 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.04. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $50.15 and a 52 week high of $68.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.58 billion, a PE ratio of 17.74 and a beta of 1.08.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

