Short Interest in Taitron Components Incorporated (NASDAQ:TAIT) Expands By 120.0%

Taitron Components Incorporated (NASDAQ:TAIT – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, an increase of 120.0% from the March 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Taitron Components in a research note on Sunday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Taitron Components
Taitron Components Price Performance
TAIT stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $2.29. The company had a trading volume of 158 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,328. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.42 and a 200 day moving average of $2.59. Taitron Components has a 12 month low of $2.16 and a 12 month high of $3.21. The company has a market capitalization of $13.81 million, a PE ratio of 9.97 and a beta of 0.38.
Taitron Components Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.72%. Taitron Components’s payout ratio is currently 86.96%.
About Taitron Components
Taitron Components Incorporated engages in the supply of original designed and manufactured (ODM) electronic components, and distribution of brand name electronic components. It distributes discrete semiconductors, commodity integrated circuits, optoelectronic devices, and passive components. The company also offers value-added engineering and turn-key solutions focusing on providing contract electronic manufacturers (CEMs) and original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) with ODM products for their turn-key projects.
