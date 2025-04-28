Short Interest in Taitron Components Incorporated (NASDAQ:TAIT) Expands By 120.0%

Taitron Components Incorporated (NASDAQ:TAIT – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, an increase of 120.0% from the March 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Taitron Components in a research note on Sunday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Taitron Components stock. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Taitron Components Incorporated ( NASDAQ:TAIT Free Report ) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 21,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.36% of Taitron Components at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.09% of the company’s stock.

TAIT stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $2.29. The company had a trading volume of 158 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,328. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.42 and a 200 day moving average of $2.59. Taitron Components has a 12 month low of $2.16 and a 12 month high of $3.21. The company has a market capitalization of $13.81 million, a PE ratio of 9.97 and a beta of 0.38.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.72%. Taitron Components’s payout ratio is currently 86.96%.

Taitron Components Incorporated engages in the supply of original designed and manufactured (ODM) electronic components, and distribution of brand name electronic components. It distributes discrete semiconductors, commodity integrated circuits, optoelectronic devices, and passive components. The company also offers value-added engineering and turn-key solutions focusing on providing contract electronic manufacturers (CEMs) and original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) with ODM products for their turn-key projects.

