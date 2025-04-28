Banzai International (NASDAQ:BNZI) Given New $26.00 Price Target at Ascendiant Capital Markets

Banzai International (NASDAQ:BNZI – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by equities researchers at Ascendiant Capital Markets from $30.00 to $26.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Banzai International Stock Down 2.9 %

NASDAQ:BNZI opened at $1.00 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.62. Banzai International has a 1 year low of $0.73 and a 1 year high of $20.50.

Get Banzai International alerts:

Institutional Trading of Banzai International

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Banzai International stock. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Banzai International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNZI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 27,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC owned about 0.47% of Banzai International at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 96.82% of the company’s stock.

About Banzai International

Banzai International, Inc, a marketing technology company, provides data-driven marketing and sales solutions for various businesses in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Its products include Demio, a browser-based webinar platform with data and marketing features designed to help businesses engage with their audience through live events and on-demand, interactive video content; Boost, a software-as-a-service (SaaS) solution for social sharing by event registrants; and Reach, a SaaS and managed service to increase registration and attendance of marketing events.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Banzai International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banzai International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.