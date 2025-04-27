Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC Purchases Shares of 80,656 Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 80,656 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $11,590,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in Cincinnati Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 121.8% during the fourth quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 193 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 157.7% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 335 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Cincinnati Financial in the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Kentucky Trust Co purchased a new position in Cincinnati Financial in the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.24% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CINF opened at $133.69 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.21, a PEG ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 0.53. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $139.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $142.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.29. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $111.19 and a fifty-two week high of $161.75.

Cincinnati Financial ( NASDAQ:CINF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The insurance provider reported $3.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $1.24. Cincinnati Financial had a return on equity of 9.01% and a net margin of 20.22%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 24th were given a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 24th. This is a positive change from Cincinnati Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.97%.

CINF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Roth Mkm increased their price objective on Cincinnati Financial from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. StockNews.com upgraded Cincinnati Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $182.00 to $148.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cincinnati Financial currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.40.

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. It operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

