161,812 Shares in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Bought by Tri Locum Partners LP

Tri Locum Partners LP purchased a new stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 161,812 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,927,000. Jazz Pharmaceuticals comprises approximately 4.1% of Tri Locum Partners LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Tri Locum Partners LP owned approximately 0.27% of Jazz Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 117.4% during the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 939,351 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $115,681,000 after purchasing an additional 507,234 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,035,070 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $250,619,000 after acquiring an additional 320,724 shares during the period. GMT Capital Corp increased its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 140.0% during the 4th quarter. GMT Capital Corp now owns 508,800 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $62,659,000 after acquiring an additional 296,800 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,214,480 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $272,713,000 after acquiring an additional 115,102 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,923,342 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $236,860,000 after purchasing an additional 104,195 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.14% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Jazz Pharmaceuticals

In other Jazz Pharmaceuticals news, CAO Patricia Carr sold 4,813 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.42, for a total transaction of $695,093.46. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,189,587.54. The trade was a 36.88 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Robert Iannone sold 7,080 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.60, for a total value of $981,288.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 82,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,368,526.40. The trade was a 7.95 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,736 shares of company stock valued at $4,023,305 over the last ninety days. 4.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 1.7 %

Analyst Ratings Changes

NASDAQ JAZZ opened at $110.80 on Friday. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a fifty-two week low of $95.49 and a fifty-two week high of $148.06. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $124.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $122.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 4.26 and a quick ratio of 3.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.73 billion, a PE ratio of 15.61, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.42.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on JAZZ. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $179.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 price objective (up from $190.00) on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded Jazz Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $183.00 price target (up from $175.00) on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Jazz Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $187.71.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Xywav for cataplexy or excessive daytime sleepiness (EDS) with narcolepsy and idiopathic hypersomnia; Xyrem to treat cataplexy or EDS with narcolepsy; Epidiolex for seizures associated with Lennox-Gastaut and Dravet syndromes, or tuberous sclerosis complex; Zepzelca to treat metastatic small cell lung cancer, or with disease progression on or after platinum-based chemotherapy; Rylaze for acute lymphoblastic leukemia or lymphoblastic lymphoma; Enrylaze to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia and lymphoblastic lymphoma; Defitelio to treat severe hepatic veno-occlusive disease; and Vyxeos for newly-diagnosed therapy-related acute myeloid leukemia.

