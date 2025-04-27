NewGen Asset Management Ltd Invests $192,000 in AleAnna Inc – Class A (NASDAQ:ANNA)

NewGen Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in AleAnna Inc – Class A (NASDAQ:ANNA – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 28,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $192,000. AleAnna Inc – Class A comprises 0.2% of NewGen Asset Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. NewGen Asset Management Ltd owned 0.41% of AleAnna Inc – Class A as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Separately, Decagon Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in AleAnna Inc – Class A in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,390,000. Institutional investors own 38.10% of the company’s stock.

Get AleAnna Inc - Class A alerts:

AleAnna Inc – Class A Stock Down 15.9 %

NASDAQ:ANNA opened at $9.75 on Friday. AleAnna Inc – Class A has a 52 week low of $4.71 and a 52 week high of $18.70. The company has a market cap of $649.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -487.50 and a beta of 0.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.68.

AleAnna Inc – Class A Company Profile

AleAnna, Inc engages in oil and gas exploration and production activities. It focuses on Italy’s natural gas reserves and developing renewable energy solutions. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AleAnna Inc – Class A (NASDAQ:ANNA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AleAnna Inc - Class A Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AleAnna Inc - Class A and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.