Boothbay Fund Management LLC Acquires Shares of 336,605 Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO)

Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 336,605 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $3,985,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 645.6% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,355,572 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $98,929,000 after purchasing an additional 7,234,862 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 31.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,775,533 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130,558 shares during the period. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC boosted its position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 4,686,489 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,488,000 after buying an additional 851,104 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,156,930 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,218,000 after purchasing an additional 74,952 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,387,239 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,265,000 after buying an additional 58,234 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Sunstone Hotel Investors from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Sunstone Hotel Investors from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.57.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Stock Up 2.3 %

SHO stock opened at $8.25 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.57. Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.45 and a 52-week high of $12.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.98.

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $214.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $211.17 million. Sunstone Hotel Investors had a return on equity of 9.04% and a net margin of 18.61%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 31st. Sunstone Hotel Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 257.14%.

About Sunstone Hotel Investors

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a lodging real estate investment trust ("REIT") that as of the date of this release owns 14 hotels comprised of 6,675 rooms, the majority of which are operated under nationally recognized brands. Sunstone's strategy is to create long-term stakeholder value through the acquisition, active ownership, and disposition of well-located hotel and resort real estate.

Featured Articles

