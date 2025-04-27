450,000 Shares in Bold Eagle Acquisition Corp. – Class A Ordinary Shares (NASDAQ:BEAG) Purchased by Shaolin Capital Management LLC

Shaolin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bold Eagle Acquisition Corp. – Class A Ordinary Shares (NASDAQ:BEAG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 450,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,442,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BEAG. HBK Investments L P purchased a new stake in shares of Bold Eagle Acquisition Corp. – Class A Ordinary Shares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,935,000. Highbridge Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bold Eagle Acquisition Corp. – Class A Ordinary Shares during the 4th quarter worth $1,972,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Bold Eagle Acquisition Corp. – Class A Ordinary Shares during the 4th quarter worth $355,000. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Bold Eagle Acquisition Corp. – Class A Ordinary Shares during the fourth quarter worth $227,000.

NASDAQ:BEAG opened at $10.39 on Friday. Bold Eagle Acquisition Corp. – Class A Ordinary Shares has a twelve month low of $9.84 and a twelve month high of $11.20. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.10.

Bold Eagle Acquisition Corp. – Class A Ordinary Shares Profile

Bold Eagle Acquisition Corp. operates as a blank check company. It formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization and similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded on February 22, 2021 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

