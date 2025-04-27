Oak Wealth Advisors LLC Buys New Holdings in Avantis Responsible International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVSD)

Oak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avantis Responsible International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVSD – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,000. Oak Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.20% of Avantis Responsible International Equity ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Avantis Responsible International Equity ETF by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 181,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,087,000 after acquiring an additional 4,686 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Avantis Responsible International Equity ETF by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 64,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,612,000 after purchasing an additional 6,925 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Avantis Responsible International Equity ETF by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 57,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,227,000 after purchasing an additional 2,470 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in Avantis Responsible International Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $1,842,000. Finally, Wealthstream Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Avantis Responsible International Equity ETF by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. Wealthstream Advisors Inc. now owns 32,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,797,000 after purchasing an additional 4,522 shares during the last quarter.

Avantis Responsible International Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of AVSD opened at $62.10 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $170.78 million, a PE ratio of 14.95 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50-day moving average is $59.88 and its 200-day moving average is $58.45. Avantis Responsible International Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $53.36 and a fifty-two week high of $62.13.

About Avantis Responsible International Equity ETF

The Avantis Responsible International Equity ETF (AVSD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively invests in companies of all market capitalizations in developed markets outside of the US. Holdings are screened for multiple ESG metrics and selected based on fundamental criteria AVSD was launched on Mar 15, 2022 and is managed by American Century Investments.

