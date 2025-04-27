Oxford Asset Management LLP Invests $466,000 in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Oxford Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,242 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock, valued at approximately $466,000.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new position in NXP Semiconductors in the 4th quarter worth about $360,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Austin Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 140.6% in the fourth quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,198 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $665,000 after purchasing an additional 1,869 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its position in NXP Semiconductors by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 98,558 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $21,068,000 after purchasing an additional 2,609 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Czech National Bank grew its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 55,107 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $11,454,000 after buying an additional 3,216 shares in the last quarter. 90.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on NXPI shares. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $245.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $210.00 to $170.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $230.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $258.10.
NXP Semiconductors Stock Down 0.0 %
NXP Semiconductors stock opened at $193.55 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $197.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $213.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $49.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.40. NXP Semiconductors has a 52 week low of $148.09 and a 52 week high of $296.08.
NXP Semiconductors Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 19th were paid a dividend of $1.014 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 19th. This represents a $4.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is 41.62%.
Insider Activity
In other news, COO Andrew Micallef sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.86, for a total transaction of $204,860.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,828 shares in the company, valued at $1,808,504.08. This trade represents a 10.18 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.
NXP Semiconductors Profile
NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.
