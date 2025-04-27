FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Shares Acquired by Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc.

Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 25.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,424 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 694 shares during the period. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $963,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aquatic Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in FedEx during the 4th quarter worth approximately $22,490,000. Oxford Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx during the fourth quarter worth $840,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of FedEx by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,992 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,404,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. New Vernon Investment Management LLC grew its stake in FedEx by 1,238.9% during the 4th quarter. New Vernon Investment Management LLC now owns 21,422 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $6,027,000 after purchasing an additional 19,822 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nebula Research & Development LLC raised its position in FedEx by 165.5% in the 4th quarter. Nebula Research & Development LLC now owns 10,735 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $3,020,000 after purchasing an additional 6,692 shares in the last quarter. 84.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FedEx Price Performance

Shares of NYSE FDX opened at $211.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company has a market cap of $50.66 billion, a PE ratio of 13.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $233.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $261.81. FedEx Co. has a 1-year low of $194.30 and a 1-year high of $313.84.

FedEx Announces Dividend

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.56 by ($0.05). FedEx had a return on equity of 15.59% and a net margin of 4.45%. The firm had revenue of $22.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 19.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th were issued a $1.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 10th. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.63%.

Insider Buying and Selling at FedEx

In other news, COO John Alan Smith sold 6,155 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.55, for a total value of $1,499,050.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 23,347 shares in the company, valued at $5,686,161.85. This trade represents a 20.86 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 8.87% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on FDX shares. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of FedEx from $305.00 to $267.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of FedEx from $337.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of FedEx in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on FedEx from $364.00 to $354.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Finally, Loop Capital downgraded FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $283.00 to $221.00 in a report on Friday, March 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $297.71.

About FedEx

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

