5G Stocks To Follow Today – May 13th

Super Micro Computer, QUALCOMM, and Cisco Systems are the three 5G stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. 5G stocks are shares of companies involved in the development, manufacturing or deployment of fifth-generation wireless technology and infrastructure. This includes network equipment providers, semiconductor and chipset makers, and telecom operators upgrading their networks. Investors buy 5G stocks to tap into the anticipated growth and new applications driven by faster data speeds and broader connectivity. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any 5G stocks within the last several days.

Super Micro Computer (SMCI)

Super Micro Computer, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

SMCI stock traded up $5.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $38.59. 52,526,172 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 71,730,556. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 3.77 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The company has a market capitalization of $23.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.37 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $35.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.00. Super Micro Computer has a fifty-two week low of $17.25 and a fifty-two week high of $101.40.

QUALCOMM (QCOM)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

Shares of NASDAQ QCOM traded up $0.87 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $152.99. 3,155,437 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,902,767. QUALCOMM has a 52-week low of $120.80 and a 52-week high of $230.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $167.98 billion, a PE ratio of 16.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $146.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $157.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.62.

Cisco Systems (CSCO)

Cisco Systems, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

Shares of CSCO traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $62.12. The stock had a trading volume of 5,826,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,258,023. The firm has a market cap of $247.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.51. Cisco Systems has a fifty-two week low of $44.50 and a fifty-two week high of $66.50.

