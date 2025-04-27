Oxford Asset Management LLP Makes New Investment in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR)

Oxford Asset Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $517,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Builders FirstSource in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Avion Wealth lifted its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 728.6% in the fourth quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. boosted its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 91.2% during the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 497 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its position in Builders FirstSource by 34.9% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 518 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. 95.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BLDR stock opened at $121.40 on Friday. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 12-month low of $110.84 and a 12-month high of $203.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $127.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $153.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $13.81 billion, a PE ratio of 13.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.99.

Builders FirstSource ( NYSE:BLDR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.13. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 6.57% and a return on equity of 30.54%. The business had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 11.59 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Builders FirstSource from $167.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Barclays decreased their target price on Builders FirstSource from $165.00 to $151.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Builders FirstSource from $175.00 to $168.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 24th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Builders FirstSource from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 target price (down from $180.00) on shares of Builders FirstSource in a report on Friday, February 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Builders FirstSource has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $186.84.

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, floor trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

