The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD) Director Acquires $28,251,459.54 in Stock

The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD – Get Free Report) Director Edward P. Garden acquired 203,058 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $139.13 per share, for a total transaction of $28,251,459.54. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,838,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $394,979,496.12. This represents a 7.70% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
Middleby Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ MIDD opened at $149.78 on Friday. The Middleby Co. has a fifty-two week low of $118.41 and a fifty-two week high of $182.73. The stock has a market cap of $8.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.66 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.81. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $141.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $145.65.
Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.14. Middleby had a net margin of 10.14% and a return on equity of 14.66%. The business had revenue of $906.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $941.46 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Middleby Co. will post 9.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Middleby
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MIDD. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Middleby from $188.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. StockNews.com cut shares of Middleby from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Middleby from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Middleby from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Middleby from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $168.14.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Middleby
About Middleby
The Middleby Corporation designs, markets, manufactures, distributes, and services foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment worldwide. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers conveyor, combi, convection, baking, proofing, deck, speed cooking, and hydrovection ovens; ranges, fryers, and rethermalizers; steam cooking, food warming, catering, induction cooking, and countertop cooking equipment; heated cabinets, charbroilers, ventless cooking systems, kitchen ventilation, toasters, griddles, charcoal grills, professional mixers, stainless steel fabrication, custom millwork, professional refrigerators, blast chillers, cold rooms, ice machines, and freezers; soft serve ice cream, coffee and beverage dispensing, home and professional craft brewing equipment; and fry dispensers, bottle filling and canning equipment, IoT solutions, and controls development and manufacturing.
Read More
