The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD) Director Acquires $28,251,459.54 in Stock

The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD – Get Free Report) Director Edward P. Garden acquired 203,058 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $139.13 per share, for a total transaction of $28,251,459.54. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,838,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $394,979,496.12. This represents a 7.70% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Middleby Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MIDD opened at $149.78 on Friday. The Middleby Co. has a fifty-two week low of $118.41 and a fifty-two week high of $182.73. The stock has a market cap of $8.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.66 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.81. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $141.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $145.65.

Get Middleby alerts:

Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.14. Middleby had a net margin of 10.14% and a return on equity of 14.66%. The business had revenue of $906.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $941.46 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Middleby Co. will post 9.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Middleby

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MIDD. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Middleby by 4,494.8% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,266,327 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $171,524,000 after buying an additional 1,238,767 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in shares of Middleby by 41.1% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 398 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of Middleby during the 4th quarter worth approximately $469,000. Olstein Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Middleby by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P. now owns 71,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,617,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Middleby during the 4th quarter worth approximately $219,000. Institutional investors own 98.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MIDD. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Middleby from $188.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. StockNews.com cut shares of Middleby from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Middleby from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Middleby from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Middleby from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $168.14.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Middleby

About Middleby

(Get Free Report)

The Middleby Corporation designs, markets, manufactures, distributes, and services foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment worldwide. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers conveyor, combi, convection, baking, proofing, deck, speed cooking, and hydrovection ovens; ranges, fryers, and rethermalizers; steam cooking, food warming, catering, induction cooking, and countertop cooking equipment; heated cabinets, charbroilers, ventless cooking systems, kitchen ventilation, toasters, griddles, charcoal grills, professional mixers, stainless steel fabrication, custom millwork, professional refrigerators, blast chillers, cold rooms, ice machines, and freezers; soft serve ice cream, coffee and beverage dispensing, home and professional craft brewing equipment; and fry dispensers, bottle filling and canning equipment, IoT solutions, and controls development and manufacturing.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Middleby Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Middleby and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.